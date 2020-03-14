Maine State Nurses Association stresses hospital requirements to keep healthcare workers safe

Employees at Eastern Maine Medical Center and members of the Maine State Nurses Association spoke earlier today about the safety measures they are requiring from the hospital for their healthcare workers.

They say the hospital has adequately provided necessary supplies to stay safe around patients who could have the Coronavirus but that they need to continue to do more.

They stressed the necessity of N-95 Respirators, which are useful around quarantined patients.

They also said that there is concern amongst hospital workers moving forward.

"There is concern, there is fear about what is going to happen. The N-95 Respirator we have never needed the number from manufacturing that we need throughout the whole country. A lot of places are putting in their orders for these. We are hoping that will be stepped up to get those to us," said Cokie Giles, President of the Maine State Nurses Association.

We reached out to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center regarding the press conference.

And they gave us the following statement.

"The safety of our health care workers and our patients is our top priority. Northern Light Health understands and shares the concern of the community to remain prepared and ready to support when the need arises, now and into the future."

