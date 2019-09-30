Maine State Museum hosting two events this week with Maine women's suffrage exhibit

To honor 100 years of women having the right to vote in Maine, the Maine State Museum is hosting a special exhibit.

It's called "Women's Long Road -- 100 Years to the Vote," and it features tons of artifacts and stories of how Maine women got the right to vote.

They'll host an event on Thursday at 5:30p.m. looking back at the life and legacy of Maine Sen. Margaret Chase Smith.

Organizers say recognizing and honoring the past is important in valuing the rights we have today.

"This is fundamental to how this country works is that everybody has a voice and can participate in the political process," said Joanna Torow, Chief Educator for the Maine State Museum. "So I think we need to celebrate that and be reminded about what changes need to happen going forward to make sure that there is equality on a variety of fronts."

On Saturday morning at 11:00a.m., they'll have an event for kids K-5 and their parents or guardians.

Actors from the Portland Stage PLAY Program will teach kids how to bring stories to life.

The exhibit runs through the end of January.