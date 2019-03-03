Maine State JHS/Elementary cheering championships held in Bangor Sunday

About 800 of the youngest cheerleaders got to show off their talents in Bangor Sunday.

It was all part of the 23rd annual state-wide competition for junior high school and elementary cheering squads.

55 teams competed at the Cross Center.

The competition is open for kiddos starting in Kindergarten.

"We see kids that start in kindergarten and we see them until the 8th grade and they're in this building. When they go to high school and have to compete, they come in the building and it's like we've been here for eight years so it works real well," said Supervisor of the competition, Paula Franklin.

We're told they see close to 3,000 spectators every year.

Medals were awards to the top teams