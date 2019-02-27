Maine State Housing Authority celebrates 50th birthday

The Maine State Housing Authority celebrated it's 50th birthday Wednesday at the State House.

Officials from the authority as well as lawmakers spoke to commemorate the event.

They highlighted the work the Housing Authority does to help low and medium income Mainers find housing.

"Think about it," said Dan Brennan, Director of the Maine State Housing Authority. "The home should be the least of a person's worries -- where you lay your head at night and where you raise your family. And what we try to do is be part of that solution, and take that burden off of people so that they can go on and improve their lives, and get education, and help the state of Maine."

They encourage people to reach out to them to see if they can help with housing at MaineHousing.org.