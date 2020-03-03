Maine State Credit Union donates over $95,000 to hunger organizations

It was a big day for a lot of organizations that fight hunger in our state as the Maine State Credit Union League donated them over $95,000.

The money was split between 29 food pantries, soup kitchens or meals on wheels on programs.

It was raised over the course of the past year through a number of events.

Folks with the credit union say they're excited to help those around them.

"It means a lot to people in our community and it means a lot that our credit union feels that way about our community," said Stacey Dow, Executive Assistant for the Maine State Credit Union. "And we don't just look at the balance sheet in our credit union. We look at the people around us and what we can do and the dollars we can use to impact them."

Over the years, Maine State Credit Union League has donated more than $750,000 to helping end hunger.