Maine State Chamber of Commerce holds legislative session preview

With the state legislature getting back in session later this week, folks are prepping for the many bills that will be discussed in the coming months.

The Maine State Chamber of Commerce held a preview event Monday to help members get a sense of what's to come.

"It's short in duration, but it sure isn't short on substantive issues," said Dana Connors, President of the Maine State Chamber of Commerce. "Challenges, bills that would challenge the growth of the economy, and there are also those bills that would help to strengthen the economy."

Connors says that there are a lot of bills this session that would affect business, and the impact on them needs to be at the forefront of decisions.

"This is time to come together because the things that unite all of us are our economy and our people," said Connors. "And to do the things that are right for both, we need to be doing it together, but we also need to understand what are those issues, what are those opportunities, what would stand in the way, and what would open the door."

They held panels on topics like taxation, energy, education, and more.

While Connors is worried about some of the taxation bills, he and others agree that there's a big opportunity for positive steps to be made in education.

"Anything we can do about student debt, anything we can do about attracting and retaining our people, and there's a lot of effort on that," said Connors.

"I think the biggest thing is to invest in education," said Sen. Scott Cyrway, R-Albion. "I think what we do have to do is keep the colleges going and invest in the colleges and technology and try to help them be better."

Connors hopes this preview made more people aware of the bills coming this session so they can be more involved.