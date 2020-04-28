Maine State Chamber of Commerce President reacts to Governor Mills' reopening plan

The President and CEO of the Maine State Chamber of Commerce says he's encouraged to see a plan to gradually get our economy going again.

(MGN Image)

Dana Connors says many have been looking for some clarity on how to move forward.

He says the governor's plan provides guidelines while keeping in mind the safety of all of us.

Connors says when it comes to tourism, we know millions of people visit our state in the summer months.

If all goes as planned, lodging and campgrounds could be allowed to open up to out-of-staters to some degree in phase three.

Dana Connors, President, CEO of the Maine State Chamber of Commerce said, "A lot of the success of this plan depends both on compliance with the public safety requirements, the criteria that go with the reopening, but the other is the opportunity to get testing providers to maybe get to those places in various stages quicker than it's projected."

Connors added, "It would be difficult to justify at this time an opening across the board for everyone equal. I think that would be an unusual expectation. So her approach has been what it's been all along she's cautious and very careful."

Businesses have certainly felt the impacts of the coronavirus.

Connors says they know it's been a heavyweight on workers and owners.

But, at this time, they don't know the full extent of the economic impact.