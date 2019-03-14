Maine State Chamber of Commerce hosts annual "Business Day at the Statehouse"

Hundreds of employers from across the state were in Augusta Thursday to talk business.

It was part of the Maine State Chamber of Commerce's "Business Day at the Statehouse."

It let employers discuss their priorities with lawmakers, and share issues impacting the state's business community.

"At the end of the day, we are a small business state. 75% of our businesses employ fewer than 10 people and those 10 people need to have benefits that are secure, sustainable, and so must the business be successful and sustainable because there is balance in what happens," said President of the Maine State Chamber of Commerce, Dana Connors.

The event also gave businesses a chance to share their products and resources with lawmakers and visitors.