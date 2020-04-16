Maine State Archives provide virtual tours of Maine landmarks

The Maine State Archives is using virtual reality to give the public the chance to visit and learn about some of Maine’s most notable places.

Viewers will feel as though they are standing at the location and can trigger informational pop-ups just by directing their gaze.

You can use a VR headset and a smartphone to see it all in an immersive 360 degree view.

Right now you can visit the State House, Old Orchard Beach, the Penobscot Narrows Bridge, and Fort Knox.

If you don’t have a VR headset you can just view the locations in a web browser.

https://www.maine.gov/sos/arc/bicentennialmsa.html