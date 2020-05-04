Maine Sporting Camp Association wants tourists to self-certify safety before coming to camps

The Maine Sporting Camp Association wants to give non-residents the chance to self-certify they are safe to enter the state and use campgrounds.

They’ve developed a checklist that includes a 14 day quarantine either in Maine or in the tourist’s state of residence before coming to a camp.

The more than 150 members of the association rely heavily on tourists from out of state for their business.

Harvey Calden, President of theMaine Sporting Camp Association says 90% of their business comes between May 15th and June 30th.

He says if they lose this business, they’ve lost the whole year.

“What a better place to be safe and get away from it all than a Maine sporting camp? It’s a traditional Maine thing. We’ve got people that have been coming here for decades, and most camps do. We know most of these customers, and when they certify with us that they have been safe for 14 days, it doesn’t really matter to us if they’ve been certified safe in their state or the state of Maine.”

After meetings with the Department of Economic Development and the Maine CDC, they hope to hear feedback on the plan by Thursday.