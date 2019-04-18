Maine Sheriffs' Association holds annual conference

Sheriff's from across Maine have been in Bangor for an annual conference.

It's hosted every year by the Maine Sheriffs' Association.

The event gives them a time to come together, participate in trainings, and discuss topics like mental health within their communities.

Thursday night they held a dinner where awards were presented.

Patricia McLaughlin from the Penobscot County's Office was awarded "Deputy of the Year."

This is the second time that she has been nominated.

"I'm humbled. I'm honored. I'm a little embarrassed because this job is not an individual job. I work with the team Rock stars and I guess I'm excepting it on their behalf as well because we all work together to make this happen," said Deputy Sheriff, Patricia McLaughlin of the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office.

Other awards were given out Thursday evening as well such as "Corrections Officer of the Year" and "Manager of the Year."