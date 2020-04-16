Maine Sens. King, Collins appointed to presidential task force on reopening economy

President Donald Trump has appointed Maine U.S. Sens. Angus King and Susan Collins to serve on a task force focused on coming up with a plan to reopen the economy.

King said he will push the committee to put health outcomes first as the country grapples with the coronavirus outbreak.

He said he wants to make sure the federal government is making decisions based on data and not "an arbitrary date on the calendar,"

"Everyone – and I mean everyone – wants the country to reopen; seeing the shuttered businesses in towns throughout Maine and across the country is hard, as lives and livelihoods are being forever changed. But the other option is the danger of opening too soon and risking a rebound of the virus," King said in a statement.

The task force includes members of the Senate and House.