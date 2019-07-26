Maine Senators react to Robert Mueller's testimony

Reaction to Robert Mueller's testimony about his investigation into Russian interference continues.

Democrats largely focused on the portion of Mueller's report dealing with possible obstruction by the president.

Republicans expressed outrage over the fact that Mueller did not clear the President of obstruction and questioned the origins of the investigation itself.

We spoke with Senators Susan Collins and Angus King about it.

Senator Susan Collins, said, "I did not think that the hearings really added that much to our knowledge. What was most important to me was that Mr. Mueller made absolutely clear and provided irrefutable evidence that the Russians not only tried to interfere with the 2016 campaigns, but it had a concerted effort to influence public opinion that preceded those campaigns and goes on even as we are talking."

Senator Angus King said, "It's absolutely undeniably certain that the Russians interfered substantially, comprehensively and systematically in our elections in 2016 and they are likely to try and do it again. So, the real focus that I've had is how do we prevent it from happening again? I'm not interested in re-litigating that election. I want to look forward."

President Trump addressed Mueller's testimony saying it was a very good day and that it was a devastating day for Democrats.