Maine Senators announce nearly $2 million to increase COVID-19 testing efforts

Nearly $2 million is coming to rural health clinics to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

39 such clinics will benefit from this.

“Rural health clinics provide high-quality health care to many seniors and low-income families throughout Maine,” said Senators Collins and King in a joint statement. “This important funding will support Maine rural health clinics’ ongoing efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic through increased testing.”

They'll be able to amp up testings efforts.

"Rural health clinics are a special designation given to health care practices in underserved rural areas by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services that help ensure access to care for rural resident," Senator King and Collins said in a statement.

Maine's Senators say the money comes from the Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act.