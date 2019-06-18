Maine Senate votes to more than double statute of limitations for sexual assault victims

The Maine Senate voted unanimously Tuesday to more than double the amount of time sexual assault victims have to report sex crimes.

The bill would increase the statute of limitations on crimes from eight to 20 years.

Maine is currently in the bottom four states in the nation in length of statute of limitations.

Bill sponsor Sen. Erin Herbig, D-Waldo County, says that it's important to give to Mainers time to come forward and report these crimes.

"There are a lot of reasons why victims don't come forward right away," said Herbig. "I think that we've all seen plenty of examples in society as to the stigma that is attached to victims that go through these crimes. And we want to make sure that they have the time that they need to get the justice that they deserve."

The bill will be sent to the Gov. Mills' desk. She now has ten days to sign it into law, veto it, or let it become law without her signature.