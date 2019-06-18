Maine Senate enacts law setting bold renewable energy goals

A bill to put Maine on one of the boldest paths to renewable energy in the nation met with unanimous approval in the State Senate Tuesday.

It sets goals of Maine hitting 80% renewable energy for electricity by 2030 and 100% by 2050.

Maine currently gets around 40% of its electricity from renewable energy sources.

Supporters say laws like this will help preserve Maine's environment and could create jobs.

"Climate change is a very serious issue," said Assistant Senate Majority Leader Eloise Vitelli, D-Arrowsic. "It's affecting our lives in a whole lot of different ways, and this bill gave us a concrete way to move forward in curbing that, by reducing our carbon emissions and by increasing the use of renewable energy."

The bill will soon go to the governor's desk.