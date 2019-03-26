Maine Senate declares March Bleeding Disorders Awareness Month

The Maine Senate passed a resolution to declare March Bleeding Disorders Awareness Month.

Folks with bleeding disorders in attendance were given a standing ovation by the Senate.

They were also able to talk to lawmakers.

"I think that often times we don't recognize folks in our communities that have these struggles," said Sen. Linda Sanborn, D-Cumberland, who sponsored the resolution. "And so it brings it to the attention of the rest of the community so that we can understand what it is that they do go through and the various help that they need."

Bleeding Disorders Awareness Month is celebrated nationwide.