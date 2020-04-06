Maine Senate President launches weekly video series showcasing positive Maine stories

With all of the negative news surrounding the coronavirus pandemic, it's always nice to see the good news going on in our communities.

Maine Senate President Troy Jackson, D-Allagash, other lawmakers, and legislative staff were sending positive Maine stories to each other to keep their spirits up. Then they thought it would be nice to get everyone involved.

They recently launched The Dirigo Network -- a weekly video series showcasing some of Maine's most uplifting news.

Stories are being curated together by Jackson's office and the Senate Majority office.

They're featuring stories like a woman using a sled dog to deliver food to older Mainers and sheriffs virtually reading to students.

"We just wanted to try and highlight that a little bit, show people the humanity of what's going on during this time, and more than anything make them feel good that we are going to get through this and there's better days coming," said Jackson over a Zoom interview Monday.

The Dirigo Network videos will be available on both Jackson's Facebook page and the Maine Senate Democrats Facebook page.

If you'd like to submit a story to be featured, you can email TheDirigoNetwork@gmail.com.