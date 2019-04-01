Maine Senate President introduces bill to 'Buy American and Build Maine'

Maine Senate President Troy Jackson, D-Allagash, introduced a bill Monday that aims to help Maine businesses and support American-made products.

It mandates that all manufactured goods in public works contracts be made in the United States.

It also requires that Maine contractors get preference when there are multiple similar bids.

If an out-of-state contractor submits a significantly lower bid, the state would have to give the Maine contractor the chance to match it.

"It's just an attempt to make sure that Maine people -- their tax dollars -- are going to make sure that they're going to create jobs in Maine and help Maine businesses," said Jackson.

Similar legislation was passed two years ago but was vetoed by then-governor Paul Lepage.