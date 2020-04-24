Maine Seacoast Mission offering new program to support Downeast community

​The Maine Seacoast Mission has found a way to still be a positive voice for members of the Downeast community.

They provide programs and services for thousands of people each year, but because of COVID-19, they've had to adapt.

The Mission has launched an initiative called Project Reach Out.

Staff and volunteers pick up the phone and call friends and neighbors of the Mission to check in on them.

They offer support and find out what they can do to help.

Mission President John Zavodny says, “It’s really just a friendly check-in. We are getting a very good response from folks who really appreciate just the, ‘Hi, how are you doing?’ So that at the heart is really the point of the call. But, then we also use the opportunity to listen to what folks are experiencing and maybe what their needs are.”

If you'd like to help make phone calls for Project Reach Out, you can send an email to resources at seacoast mission dot org or call 546 5860