Maine Seacoast Mission learns from pandemic experience

Maine Seacoast Mission says the spike in food insecurity in the early stages of the pandemic have leveled off over the last month.

The mission says it learned a lot from dealing with the pandemic in March and early April,

and had systems in place to handle the increased demand for pick-up and delivery within just a few weeks of the state-wide shutdown for all non-essential workers and businesses.

Along with learning what works and what doesn’t in emergency situations, the pandemic also helped to fast-track other projects the mission had been working on.

“Every crisis has a silver lining, and the silver lining of this one for us is that we could move forward on some of our partnership plans and some of our program plans that we already had in place," said Mission President John Zavodny.

