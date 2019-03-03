Maine Science Festival offers five days of activities, workshops, fun

A festival in Bangor that features all things science is about to get bigger. The 5th Maine Science Festival is back with more than 70 events and activities for all ages over 5 days. It runs March 13th - 17th with forums, hands-on activities, workshops, exhibits, films and games. All events other than the headliner are free of charge.

New this year: MSF Science Trivia Night. Scheduled for March 13th, this is the first festival event that will be held in multiple locations throughout Maine. Those will be listed on the MSF website.

Also new this year is a suggested donation of $5. Many science festivals around the country charge anywhere from $10-$30 for just one event like Tech Night or 5 Minute Genius.

This year's headliner is a live show from the host (Wendy Zukerman) and Senior Producer (Kaitlyn Sawrey) of Science Vs. Zukerman and Sawrey will present Science Vs UFOs on Saturday, March 16th at 7:30pm at the Gracie Theatre. $10/students $17/general in advance, with a $5 increase at the door.

All MSF events other than MSF Science Trivia Night will take place in Bangor. On Saturday, March 16th, there will be events both at the Cross Insurance Center and at locations throughout Downtown Bangor. On all other days of the MSF, the events will be Downtown.

For more information, log on to mainesciencefestival.org. There you will also find information on an app to download the schedule of events on your phone or device.