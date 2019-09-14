Maine Savings in Hampden held its first annual Cruise-In Car Show, to help fight hunger here in Maine.

Decades old model cars filled the parking lot outside.

Maine Savings was accepting donations for Good Shepard Food Bank and the Food Cupboard in Hermon, and believe supporting these organizations benefits the local community.

"It's so important for our neighbors to be able to eat a meal and to feel like they're not going into work hungry, they're not going into school hungry. We need to support them because how else do they put dinner on the table for their families," said Branch Manager Danielle Hewes.

Maine Savings raised more than $30,000 in 2018 to help fight hunger.