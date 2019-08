Fans of reptiles, amphibians, and other animals were on sale for the public today at the Maine Reptile Expo in Lewiston.

There was a large selection to choose from and attendees got to get up close and personal and learn more about them.

Organizers wanted to showcase the reptiles because of their uniqueness and the interest they bring to many people.

There were plenty of photo opportunities, plus there was a new kid zone where children could draw and face paint.