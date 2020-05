The Maine Red Hot Dog Festival in Dexter has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

That’s according to officials with the Dexter Revitalization Committee.

Hundreds come to town each year for this summer tradition to enjoy red hot dogs, take a look at what vendors have to offer, listen to music, and more.

The festival was set for August 15th.

Officials say "our plan is to put our efforts into a bigger and better festival for 2021!"