Maine Public Utilities Commission undecided on sale of Emera to Canadian company

The Maine Public Utilities Commission met today to further consider a Canadian Company's bid to take over Emera Maine.

ENMAX and Emera have agreed on the terms of a deal and say it would cut electric bills in parts of Maine.

But the P.U.C. must ensure the sale will benefit Emera customers.

Today the Commission said it's still considering the sale and will announce a decision when it's ready.

"We remain committed to the process and respect the commission's decision today. And look forward to seeing what out next steps are in this process," said ENMAX CEO, Gianna Manes.

"They're focused on safety, reliability, customer service, and environment and innovation so we have a lot of similarities. So we won't see any changes from that regard, except for maybe a name," said Mike Herrin, President of Emera.

Both companies now await the P.U.C,'s decision.

State Representative Nicole Grohoski, a member of the Committee on Energy, Utilities, and Technology says she commends the P.U.C. for committing to a public process to ensure the best outcome for Mainers and encourage them to consider specific benefits to help the state achieve its clean energy goals.