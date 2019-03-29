Maine Public Utilities Commission endorses CMP corridor plan

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Central Maine Power's controversial electricity transmission line proposal has been endorsed by Maine regulators.
The Maine Public Utilities Commission issued a report Friday night saying a $1 billion proposal is in the public's interest.
The project would send hydro-power from Quebec through Western Maine and Massachusetts.
Gov. Janet Mills supports the plan, but there has been strong opposition.
A vote is still needed to approve the project. It is scheduled for next month.