Maine Public Utilities Commission endorses CMP corridor plan

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Central Maine Power's controversial electricity transmission line proposal has been endorsed by Maine regulators.

The Maine Public Utilities Commission issued a report Friday night saying a $1 billion proposal is in the public's interest.

The project would send hydro-power from Quebec through Western Maine and Massachusetts.

Gov. Janet Mills supports the plan, but there has been strong opposition.

A vote is still needed to approve the project. It is scheduled for next month.

 