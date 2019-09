They are called "nine irreplaceable treasures."

You’ll find them on this year's Maine's Most Endangered Places List.

Maine Preservation has been compiling this information since 1996.

Each year, the non-profit shares the list in the hopes you will help protect and preserve these properties.

Maine camps and cottages are also part of this list.

To see the full list of buildings and learn more about them, visit https://www.mainepreservation.org/most-endangered