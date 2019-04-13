Maine Poor People's Campaign rallies in Brewer

The Maine Poor People's Campaign rally was held in Brewer Saturday evening.

The campaign is a leg of the National Emergency Poverty and Truth Bus tour.

We're told Maine is one of twenty-eight states participating in the tour's push to highlight issues surrounding poverty and low income.

Today's campaign in Brewer featured music, food, and testimony from people across the state who say they've dealt with poverty in their own lives.

"Every person's story is important. And that's how you change people's minds," said Coordinating Committee member Mindy Bergeron-Lawrence. "You know, stories are powerful. I share my story, someone hears it, they want to share their story, and that's how you build a movement."

The Maine tour also visited Waterville and the Lewiston-Auburn area.