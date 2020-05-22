Maine Patrol asking everyone to stay safe on the water

With the weather warming up and Memorial Day weekend here, the Maine Marine Patrol is encouraging everyone to stay safe on the water.

Patrol officers says boaters should always check the marine forecast before heading out.

They also are warning about water temperatures right now.

They are not warm enough yet to safely swim in.

Safe boaters should have on board a working cell phone, lights, radio and properly display registration numbers.

“We just want people to enjoy the great outdoors. It has been a long spring but the one thing we are really looking for is those life-jackets. Children 10 and under in the state of Maine are required to wear but we encourage everyone to have them and to wear them if possible if not have them very close by.”

They also recommend staying 6 feet away from other boaters on the water.

No boats should have a group of more than 10 people on board and boaters should not share equipment.

For more information you can visit Maine dot gov and search boating.