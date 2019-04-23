Maine Parkinson Society has new home in Brewer



April is Parkinson Disease Awareness Month.

And in an effort to provide support, awareness and educational resources The Maine Parkinson Society officially opened their newest location in Brewer.

The Non-Profit organization is moved from the Cole Land Transportation Museum to 146 Parkway South in Brewer.

The goal is to support quality of life for Parkinson patients and caregivers in Maine.

"Provide that support and encouragement, sharing of ideas, sahring how it's affected them because we're doing the best job we can to stay active," said the Vice President of Maine Parkinson Society Paul Soucy.

They are hoping this location expands their reach into Downeast, The County and throughout Central Maine.

For more information you should visit their website Maine Parkinson Society dot org

