Maine PUC to release findings of investigation into CMP's metering, billing system

The findings of the Maine Utilities Commission's investigation into Central Maine Power are expected to be released on Thursday.

The results of the investigation, including recommended actions, will be provided to the commission for consideration.

The Maine PUC has been investigating billing and metering issues involving CMP following the rollout of a new billing system in 2017.

Thousands of CMP customers reported seeing large increases in their bills after the new system was implemented.

PUC commissioners will review the findings of the investigation and determine if any action will be taken against CMP.

Findings of a review of CMP's rate increase request are expected to be released Thursday as well.