Maine PUC to decide CMP rate hike request after billing, metering investigation complete

The Maine Public Utilities Commission announced Tuesday that it will delay a decision on a rate hike request by Central Maine Power until after the agency's investigation into the company is complete.

The Maine PUC is investigating billing and metering issues involving CMP following the rollout of a new billing system in 2017.

Thousands of CMP customers reported seeing large increases in their bills after the new system was implemented.

As part of the investigation, the PUC recently held a series of public hearings where frustrated customers testified.

PUC officials said they expect a decision in the metering and billing investigation by December.

A decision on the rate increase will come shortly after.

CMP wants to raise rates by 10.65%. The company said in July when it announced the rate increase request that it would result in a monthly increase of $3 for the average residential customer.

