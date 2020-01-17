Maine PUC launches new investigation into Central Maine Power

The Maine Public Utilities Commission has launched a new investigation into Central Maine Power.

Officials said the investigation is being conducted into improper disconnection notices sent to customers.

No paperwork has been filed in the case as of Thursday afternoon.

By law, CMP is not allowed to disconnect customers between Nov. 15 and April 15 for nonpayment.

The Maine PUC has been investigating issues with the company's billing and metering system.

Thousands of customers reported seeing skyrocketing bills when a new billing system was rolled out at the end of 2017.

A Maine PUC report released last week said no systemic problems were found in the billing system and put most of the blame on record cold at the time.

PUC commissioners will consider the report and decide by the end of the month whether any action will be taken against CMP in that investigation.