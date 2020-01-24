Maine PUC cites company for possible Dig Safe violations related to Farmington explosion

The Maine Public Utilities Commission issued a citation to a Manchester company for two possible violations of the state's Dig Safe law related to the deadly Farmington explosion.

Investigators said Friday that the explosion was caused when an underground propane line was severed during the installation of one of four bollards, or safety poles, which were drilled into the ground near the LEAP building.

The installation of the posts took place on Tuesday, Sept. 10. The explosion occurred on Sept. 16.

Fire investigators said the bollard work was done by Techno Metal Post of Manchester.

PUC officials said the installation of the bollards met the definition of excavation in the Dig Safe law.

Officials said the owner of Techno Metal Post did not submit any locate requests in the past 12 months, and the area that was supposed to be excavated at the LEAP building was not properly premarked.

The PUC has proposed a $1,000 fine for the company, which would be $500 for each violation.

PUC officials said Techno Metal Post has not agreed to pay the proposed penalty or said whether it will contest the citation, which was issued Dec. 23.