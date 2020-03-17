Maine PUC approves Emera sale to Canadian company

State regulators have approved the sale of Emera Maine to a Canadian company.

The Maine Public Utilities Commission gave the okay Tuesday morning to ENMAX to buy the company for $1.3B.

This comes following a settlement that was negotiated between the parties in the past few weeks.

Among the items in that negotiation, an $8M customer rate credit and $5M for LIHEAP customers.

Another point, distribution rate freeze until October of next year that Emera says will save people around $30M.

Emera officials say their employees will be retained.

"Emera and ENMAX really had core commitment and they were very aligned on safety, reliability, customer service and community,” said Emera President Mike Herrin. ”We are just going to continue that with ENMAX. I don't think customers will notice other than the name.”

The hope is that the sale could be finalized within the next week.