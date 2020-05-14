Maine National Guard to complete a statewide flyover to salute front-line and essential workers

The Maine National Guard will complete its part of Maine's Operation American Resolve flyover on Thursday.

The event, which began with a flyover route on May 12, is being conducted as a salute to all of Maine's front-line health care workers and essential personnel across the state. The flyovers in northern and Downeast Maine had to be canceled due to weather on Tuesday.

"We are looking forward to continuing our tribute and are pleased that we were able to make some additions to the flight path," said Col. Frank Roy, commander of the 101st Air Refueling Wing. "With its aerial refueling mission, the KC-135 Stratotanker adds worldwide range to American air power. With that in mind, we hope this small token of appreciation helps inspire front-line workers and all Mainers that we are in this for the long haul, and we are all in it together."

The route and approximate flyover times are:

MDI Hospital / Bar Harbor – 11:15 a.m.

Down East Community Hospital/Machias - 11:25 a.m.

Houlton Regional Hospital / Houlton - 11:52 a.m.

Aroostook Medical Center/Presque Isle - 12:03 p.m.

Loring - 12:09 p.m.

St. John River Valley – 12:11 p.m.

Northern Maine Medical Center/Fort Kent - 12:23 p.m.

Cary Medical Center/Caribou - 12:32 p.m.

Millinocket Regional Hospital/Millinocket - 12:51 p.m.

Penobscot Valley Hospital/Lincoln - 12:58 p.m.

Mayo Regional Hospital/Dover-Foxcroft - 1:07 p.m.

The guard says the flyovers provide training hours for aircrews and will are conducted at no additional cost to taxpayers.