Maine National Guard members help with COVID-19 response around the state

Keeping up with the COVID-19 response.

Agencies, including the Maine National Guard, have been working around the clock to keep Mainers safe.

Six tractor trailers full of personal protective equipment is what the Maine CDC director reported Wednesday is the amount of PPE distributed around the state.

He also thanked the agencies who have helped move the inventory.

That includes the Maine National Guard.

Major Carl Lamb says they continue to be in close contact with the Maine CDC and MEMA.

They're pulling, packing, and delivering PPE.

Members are also performing non-medical tasks at different facilities around the state including Togus in Augusta and Tall Pines in Belfast.

Major Lamb says morale is high due to members already having a desire to help others.

"When it looked like we may have a part in this, you could already hear the conversations between the guys and gals, 'are we going to get to play a part?' Because this is why we signed up. Always ready. Always there. We wanted to be a part of it," he said.

Major Lamb says they will continue to help in any way they're needed.

He says guard members have been trained on how to keep themselves safe while assisting others.