Maine National Guard member tests positive for coronavirus

The first member of the Maine National Guard has tested positive for the coronavirus, officials said Saturday.

The airman lives out of state and is believed to have been exposed to the virus out of state, according to officials.

The Maine National Guard said the airman has not attended a drill period in about two months.

Officials said the risk of exposure to other service members is extremely low.

"Our organization has taken significant measures to control the spread of the virus, and we will continue to do so, updating measures as directed by state and federal authorities," Maj. Gen. Douglas Farnham said.

The airman is isolated at home, recovering and has been instructed to follow the guidance of health care providers, officials said.