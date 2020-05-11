Maine National Guard flyover to honor health care, essential workers

The Maine National Guard will honor the state’s coronavirus health care workers and other essential personnel with a flyover.

The flyover will take place on May 12 over several Maine communities.

The flyover will be conducted by a KC-135 aircraft from the 101st Air Refueling Wing in Bangor.

This event is part of Operation American Resolve, a nationwide salute to those supporting COVID-19 response efforts.

"The entire Maine National Guard is honored to extend our heartfelt gratitude to all the healthcare workers and first responders who are working on the front lines to combat COVID-19. We are also deeply grateful for those essential personnel diligently working to keep our shelves stocked and families supplied," said Maj. Gen. Douglas Farnham, Maine's adjutant general.

People who live along the flight path should maintain social distancing guidelines during this event.

A tentative timeline of the flyover is below.

Farmington: 10:30 a.m.

Androscoggin Mill in Jay: 10:33 a.m.

Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston: 10:40 a.m.

Scarborough Veterans Home: 10:58 a.m.

Maine Medical Center in Portland 10:59 a.m.

Bath Iron Works: 11:06 a.m.

Togus VA Medical Center: 11:13 a.m.

Maine General in Augusta: 11:14 a.m.

Houlton Regional Hospital: 11:51 a.m.

Aroostook Medical Center in Presque Isle: 12:00 p.m.

Loring: 12:05 p.m.

St John River Valley: 12:09 p.m.

Northern Maine Medical Center: 12:21 p.m.

Millinocket Regional Hospital: 12:45 p.m.

Bangor Veterans Home: 12:58 p.m.

Eastern Maine Medical Center: 12:59 p.m.

St. Joseph's Hospital: 1:00 p.m.

A potential rain date is scheduled for May 14.