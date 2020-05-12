Maine National Guard flyover honors health care, essential workers

Operation American Resolve is a nationwide salute to those supporting COVID-19 response efforts.

Tuesday, the Maine National Guard conducted flyovers from Portland to Bangor as part of that salute.

Jessica Taylor is a nurse and director of inpatient and outpatient care management St Joseph Hospital. She says support for healthcare workers comes from all directions.

"We're so very very grateful for all the outreach from everyone in the community."

Staff at St. Joseph Hospital in Bangor have been working hard to keep their patients, themselves, and their community safe during the pandemic.

"We've had so many people expressing their gratitude whether it be a phone call, a note, stopping us in the street or sending things to us here at work."

All over the state the roar of jet engines was a new expression of gratitude for frontline workers.

Carl Lamb, public affairs officer with the Maine National Guard, says they were happy to participate in Operation American Resolve.

"It was encouraged that local air wings whether that was in the air force reserve or the national guard participate in this. There were a lot of long term care facilities, as many medical centers as we could. We had to make a slight alteration to the flight plan today due to some poor weather up in northern Maine but we're looking at rescheduling that for a further time so folks can be on the lookout for that."

Onlookers pointed and waved as the KC-135 aircraft from the 101st Air Refueling Wing in Bangor made the rounds.

"It makes us feel valued." said Taylor. "During this time with so much going on and so much fear and everyone has so much on their mind. It really helps us feel connected to our community."

No additional taxpayer money was spent on the flight since the event doubled as necessary training hours for the aircrews.

"Everyone has been working so hard during these difficult times." said Lamb. "We just wanted to do our part in showing our support to those individuals. We just want folks in Maine to know that we're here for them."