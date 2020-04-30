Maine National Guard fit-tests more than 35 healthcare workers

The Maine National Guard is working with the Maine CDC to perform fit testing at health care facilities.

Health care workers must go through training to make sure their N 95 masks fit right.

This process involves placing a mask on someone's face and spraying a solution.

If the person can't taste the solution, the mask is on right.

These photos are of the Maine National Guard going through that testing so they can help train others.

"We're pleased to offer support for this new mission set as Maine continues to respond to COVID-19," said Maj. Gen. Douglas Farnham, Maine's adjutant general. "We continue to engage in planning with our state partners and are prepared for additional missions."

The Maine National Guard has fit-tested more than three dozen healthcare workers.

21 staff at Tall Pines in Waldo County, 10 at The Deborah Lincoln House in Belfast and 6 at Biddeford Estates.

"This is now 37 additional healthcare workers just in the past 24 hours who are now certified and able to utilize an N-95 mask, so they can continue to go on the job and keep providing healthcare and themselves remain safe," Dr. Nirav Shah said.

The Maine National Guard says 24 soldiers and airmen were trained on fit testing procedures during sessions held April 24th and 27th.