Maine Moose Lottery festival draws folk to Scarborough

Mainers echoing the call of the wild today at the Maine Moose lottery and festival in Scarborough.

One big draw to the festival is the 2019 Maine moose lottery for hunting permits.

This year tens of thousands of people applied but only 2,820 are available.

"It is the most coveted tag in New England and frankly I think it's one of the best moose hunts in North America,” says Chris Pschirrer, the General Manager at Cabela’s. “We've got such a beautiful resource up North here just gorgeous animals and lots of them."

There were more permits available for the lottery this year

