Maine Military and Community Network holds annual conference in Augusta

Hundreds of vets gathered at the Augusta Civic Center Thursday for the 9th annual Maine Military and Community Network Conference.

They talked a lot about the loss service members face when they go into harm's way.

There were 70 service providers for veterans there, including behavioral health, activity-based , and non-traditional types of services.

"These service providers can help them in a coping way as well as to help them connect to other service members that have faced similar situations and do whatever they can to not just cope but to thrive with the situation that they're facing," said conference planning committee member Nathaniel Grace.

They also had some great news for veterans: On Monday at noon, a Vietnam aircraft will arrive at the Lewiston Veteran's Park on a permanent loan.

Folks can come and see the A7 plane and even get to sit in it.

To learn more about the Maine Military and Community Network, go to MaineMCN.org.