Maine Medical Center adds new restrictions on visitation

Most visitors are being banned from Maine Medical Center in Portland. The hospital announced new restrictions on Friday as the coronavirus outbreak spreads and concerns grow about community spread.

The new restrictions take effect on Saturday, March 21 and are in addition to previously announced rules. They apply to all hospital, outpatient clinic and medical practice, urgent care and emergency departments at all MMC and Maine Medical Partners (MMP) locations.

“We recognize that family support is important to our patients, particularly the very young and those facing end-of-life decisions,” said Jeff Sanders, President of Maine Medical Center. “While this was a difficult decision, we feel it is the best way to protect the health of our patients and of our care team members.”

Under the new policy, no visitors are permitted at MMC or MMP except in the following circumstances:

Pediatrics (one parent/guardian at a time allowed in all areas)

Obstetrics (one spouse/birth partner allowed in labor and delivery area)

Day Surgery, often called outpatient or ambulatory surgery (one person involved in care)

End of Life care (one visitor at a time for patients within 24 hours)

Extraordinary circumstances (one person at a time), if presence is necessary for communication with care team or patient support (e.g., patient with disabilities)

One person allowed for the purpose of picking up a patient for discharge

One person allowed as an escort to emergency department, outpatient and ambulatory areas in some circumstances