Maine Med nurses' special deliveries have arrived

A special delivery has arrived for a group of Portland nurses.

Earlier this year, we told you about nine nurses who work at Maine Medical Center.

At that time, they were all expecting their own little ones.

All of the babies were born between April and July.

Earlier this month, all nine mothers posed with their newborns in a photo shoot to mark the noteworthy occasion.

The nurses have said the experience of working together during their pregnancies, while unique, was something they were grateful for.

And the answer to the frequently asked question...the hospital had plenty of time to fill the shifts that were open due to the maternity leaves for the new moms.