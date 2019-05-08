Maine Maritime Academy students depart on annual educational cruise

Wednesday was a big day for students and staff at Maine Maritime Academy.

The "State of Maine" has departed on its annual educational cruise.

"Every year I see it go, and every year it comes back, and every year there is someone I know on it," explained Maine Maritime Academy employee, Kathy Maynard.

It's a day hundreds at Maine Maritime Academy have been working toward for months.

Over 200 students, staff, and crew members are heading out on a 70-day voyage to Europe.

During their time aboard this 500-foot vessel, students will accrue sea time while getting some hands-on navigation and engineering experience.

"You learn a lot about safety," explained Cadet Master, Paul Woodworth. "You learn a lot about operations, day-to-day life of ships, how to get along with people, anything that can prepare you to be successful in the industry is what we try to train on here."

"We have a deep concern for their safety and welfare as well as their training. We want them to be the best merchant mariners to come out of the state academies," said Captain Brendan McAvoy.

This year's itinerary includes stops in Spain, Norway, and England.

For many of these students, like freshman Nathan Kendrick from Richmond, this will be their first time overseas.

"He's really looking at it as an adventure, and I think this was one of the draws to come to Maine Maritime Academy in the first place and to have this opportunity to go see the world a little bit" said Troy Kendrick of Richmond. "He hasn't been anywhere without us, yet. So, it will be a new and fun experience for him, I think."

Kathy Maynard is a member of the staff at Maine Maritime Academy.

She's also a parent of two MMA graduates. Every year, she feels a sense of pride watching them take off.

"It's fun to watch them and watch them grow, and to watch them be the scared little freshmen going in and going out as the confident senior," said Maynard.

The ship will return to Castine in mid-July.