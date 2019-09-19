Maine Maritime Academy may soon have new training ship

Maine Maritime Academy may soon have a new training ship.

The money to pay for the $300,000,000 vessel was included in a bill authored by Senator Susan Collins.

She says the ship is critical for the training of the students persuing maritime careers.

"So many of the Academy students go in to the Navy or the Coast Guard or the Merchant Marines, and really need the training they can get only by going on to a training ship. The current training ship is nearly 30 years old, and is fast approaching the end of its useful life. So I am thrilled that the Senate Appropriations Committee unanimously approved this funding," Senator Collins remarked.

The bill has passed in committee.

The funding still needs the approval of the full Senate.