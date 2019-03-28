Maine Maritime Academy launches $20M scholarship campaign

A big announcement from Maine Maritime Academy Thursday evening as the school has set a lofty goal for the next three years...

They launched Opening Doors, Changing Lives - it's a scholarship campaign that aims to generate 20 million dollars.

18 million of that money would go to endowment scholarships.

School officials say that MMA struggles to compete with schools with larger endowments and in order to attract the students they want there is a need to increase the amount of scholarship support available.

