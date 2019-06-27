Maine Maritime Academy finalize purchase part of the former Bucksport paper mill

Maine Maritime Academy has finalized the purchased part of the former Bucksport paper mill to house a new center offering continuing-education.

The academy's new building is expected to eventually draw 2,4000 students to Bucksport each year.

It will be on four acres on property once home to the former Verso Paper mill site.

The new center will include an existing 20,000-square-foot administration and instruction building that will include training labs and simulator spaces.

Maine Maritime Academy plans to start occupying the property this fall following renovations, with hopes to open a firefighting training facility in the spring of 2020.

